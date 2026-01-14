Cobb County police officer charged with cruelty to children

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County police officer is facing criminal charges following an investigation conducted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cobb County Police Department confirmed Wednesday that Officer Tyler Bertolini has been charged with two counts of cruelty to children, one in the first degree and one count in the third degree.

According to police, Bertolini turned himself in at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday. He has since been placed on administrative leave.

Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell said the department is taking the matter seriously.

“The expectation in Cobb County is clear, “Ferrell said. Our officers must uphold the law and conduct themselves with integrity, on and off duty. We are reviewing the facts, respecting due process, and will take appropriate action to maintain the trust of our community.”

The investigation was handled by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say any questions about the case or the ongoing investigation should be directed to that agency.

This is the second Cobb County police officer facing criminal charges this week.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Officer Withman Benjamin, 47, was arrested and charged with sexual battery against a child under 16.

Benjamin has also been placed on administrative leave pending the “outcome of the legal process.”

This incident is separate and in no way related to the investigation involving Bertolini, according to the police department.

