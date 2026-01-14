Cobb officer charged with sexual battery against child

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County police officer is facing child sex crime charges, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported.

The GBI says Officer Withman Benjamin, 47, was arrested and charged with sexual battery against a child under 16.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cobb police say that Benjamin has been placed on administrative leave pending the “outcome of the legal process.”

The GBI says they began their investigation back in September at the request of the Canton Police Department.

Benjamin was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center. According to jail records, he is no longer in custody.

“The residents of Cobb County expect and deserve law enforcement officers who uphold the law and demonstrate integrity at all times, both on and off duty. We are committed to following the facts, respecting due process, and taking all appropriate action to maintain the trust and confidence of our community,” Cobb police chief Dan Ferrell said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group