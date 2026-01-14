College senior from Conyers dies after sudden medical emergency

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — The Tuskegee University community is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own.

University officials announced the death of Jade Callwood, a 21-year-old senior majoring in Environmental, Resources and Plant Sciences, who died Tuesday following what the school described as a sudden and unexpected medical emergency.

Callwood was a native of Conyers.

In a statement, Tuskegee University President and CEO Dr. Mark A. Brown shared condolences on behalf of the campus community.

“The grief we feel in this moment is shared across our campus community and by all who knew her both here and at home,” Brown said. “We extend our deepest condolences to Jade’s family, loved ones, classmates, and all who were touched by her presence.”

To support those grieving, Tuskegee University announced expanded counseling services for students, faculty and staff. Counselors will be available in the campus chapel beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and will remain on site throughout the day. Students may also access TimelyCare , our 24‑hour virtual counseling and mental health support service, at any time that is convenient for them.

Funeral arrangements and memorial services have not yet been announced.

