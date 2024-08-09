Cobb County police looking for more students to join cadet program

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some police officers and even detectives at the Cobb County Police Department were once cadets.

There are 14 cadets right now. They meet every week, even during the summer.

They are learning leadership and discipline skills and the importance of giving back through community service events.

The chief of the Cobb County Police Department Cadet Program is a Sprayberry High School student named Aiden Augestad.

“Every scenario we do you always learn something new,” Augestad told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell. “It puts you straight in, and gives you a taste of everything in law enforcement.”

He is one of 14 cadets dedicated to learning and growing in real-life scenarios that will help set them up for the future.

“I joined out an interest for the career. I think that I was interested in being an officer,” Augestad said.

Officer Andrew Higgins, Director of Cobb County Police Cadet program said the cadets get to learn a variety of skills in the program.

“It’s a place to give them some leadership skills and discipline,” Higgins said. “Going through scenarios like we put our recruit class through.”

The cadets are also their skills to statewide competitions, winning most of them.

Higgins says he is now focused on expanding the team this school year.

“Try to go out and recruit a lot at the schools this year in order to get our numbers up,” Higgins said.

The number of kids in the program dropped after the pandemic but they are slowly building back up.

There are a lot of requirements to get into the program, including being 14 or older with no criminal history or problems at school.

For more information on the program and a list of requirements, click here.

