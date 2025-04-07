Cobb County officials working to improve safety at dangerous intersection

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many in Cobb County call the intersection of Factory Shoals Road and the area around Interstate 20 a dangerous intersection.

Now, Cobb County officials are working on finding ways to improve the safety there.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell got a look at the results of a recent focused study they completed in Austell about the area.

The traffic study lasted for a full year and county officials heard the concerns of people who use the area. Now, they’re focused on making changes to keep them safe.

Levus Smallwood owns Minuteman Press near Factor Shoals Road in Cobb County. He has two shop locations and customers from all over the county.

“I’ve been out here in Cobb County for about 40 years,” Smallwood said. He told Newell that he’s very familiar with traffic patterns. “Factory Shoals and Six Flags, I see a lot of people crossing the road trying to get to the Dollar General. Foot traffic trying to get to the apartments over there.”

Smallwood said some parts of Factory Shoals seem dangerous.

“People [are] almost getting hit at the intersection there,” he said.

Willie Baker told Channel 2 Action News that he sees problems in the area too.

“They drive a little bit wild out here, some of them do,” Baker said.

He said he’d rather drive than walk on certain parts of the road.

“I don’t feel safe when I’m walking, I just don’t do no walking cause they drive crazy,” Baker said.

For the past year, Cobb County officials have been hearing the concerns of those who walk and drive in the area to better understand their needs.

According to the Factory Shoals Pedestrian Bridge Study, there were 23 crashes on Factory Shoals Road and I-20 between 2018 and 2022.

Some of the people who use the area feel extremely unsafe and think bridge repairs are needed.

According to the study, there aren’t sidewalks or streetlights along the Factory Shoals Bridge, which is over 60 years old.

County officials are considering pedestrian connections over I-20 at Factory Shoals, transit improvements and other changes.

“I think it’s a good way of our tax dollars being used,” Smallwood said. “I think it would be real beneficial.”

