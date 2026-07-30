Cobb County nearly doubling the size of animal services building

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County officials are planning a new $65 million Animal Services building to be located on Al Bishop Drive near Marietta.

The project aims to replace an aging shelter that has suffered from significant structural and plumbing issues.

The new building, funded by a special local sales tax, will be nearly double the size of the existing facility.

The expansion includes more kennels, separate HVAC systems to reduce the spread of disease and a larger surgical suite.

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The current animal services facility is 31 years old, which exceeds the 25-year lifespan typical for county buildings. The structure shows visible deterioration in the walls and multiple water leaks stemming from a failing plumbing system.

Steve Hammond, the Cobb County Animal Services Director, said the new design will move away from housing large groups of animals in single rooms.

“This is one of our larger dog rooms,” Hammond said while describing the current setup. “It holds about 60 dogs. With the new building, we’ll have more rooms available and there will only be 13 dogs in a room.”

Construction of the new facility will require changes to the existing footprint. Hammond said workers will need to remove part of the current structure to make room for the expansion.

“We’ll cut off the front of the building to build this phase,” Hammond said.

The new building will also include more dog and cat kennels to accommodate the county’s needs.

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Health and hygiene are central to the new facility’s design, including the installation of separate HVAC systems to prevent the spread of diseases. Hammond said each room will be equipped with its own dedicated air supply to improve conditions for the animals and staff.

“With our new shelter, each room will have its own fresh air...that will drastically cut down on disease and even smell,” Hammond said.

The new facility will also feature an expanded surgical suite and clinic to reduce wait times for animal care. The updated suite will contain six surgical tables, compared to the two tables available in the current building.

A new police K9 facility will be located on the property to provide specialized care for law enforcement animals. The addition includes a dedicated medical space for the dogs.

Hammond said the setup includes “an actual exam room for them so they are not having to bring those animals into the shelter with other dogs.”

Construction of the new facility is expected to take two to three years.

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