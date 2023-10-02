Cobb County high school mourns death of band director who passed away suddenly

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County high school is mourning the death of a band director who suddenly passed away last week.

Madison Argo, band director at Wheeler High School in Cobb County, died on Wednesday, according to Cobb County Schools Instrumental Director Christopher Ferrell announced.

The Wheeler Band Booster Club started a GoFundMe has raised nearly $15,000 for Argo’s family. The GoFundMe was started by the Wheeler Band Booster Club.

“Mr. Argo, Thank you for your dedication to our students. We miss you and hope to make you proud this marching band competition season,”

After he graduated from Auburn University, Argo served as Associate Director of Bands at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Ga. before getting his master’s degree from Ball State University.

He later served as band director at Rowlett High School in Dallas, Texas before coming back to Wheeler High School.

There is no word on how Argo passed away.

