Cobb County high school mourns death of band director who passed away suddenly

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County high school is mourning the death of a band director who suddenly passed away last week.
Madison Argo, band director at Wheeler High School in Cobb County, died on Wednesday, according to Cobb County Schools Instrumental Director Christopher Ferrell announced.
The Wheeler Band Booster Club started a GoFundMe has raised nearly $15,000 for Argo’s family. The GoFundMe was started by the Wheeler Band Booster Club.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“Mr. Argo, Thank you for your dedication to our students. We miss you and hope to make you proud this marching band competition season,”
After he graduated from Auburn University, Argo served as Associate Director of Bands at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Ga. before getting his master’s degree from Ball State University.
He later served as band director at Rowlett High School in Dallas, Texas before coming back to Wheeler High School.
There is no word on how Argo passed away.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ga. inmate accused of killing correctional officer, injuring inmate receives new charges
- Ga. school district’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ killed in car crash, GSP says
- Attention, drivers! There’s a new exit pattern from Ga. 400 to I-285 starting today
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group