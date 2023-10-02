Ga. inmate accused of killing correctional officer, injuring inmate recieves new charges

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate faces additional charges after officials say he killed a correctional officer.

On Sunday, Georgia Department of Corrections officials said authorities were alerted to an attack at the Smith State Prison in Glennville.

According to the investigation, 42-year-old Officer Robert Clark was escorting two inmates from the prison dining hall when one of them attacked him with a homemade weapon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The assailant was identified as Layton Lester.

Officials said after Lester attacked Clark, the other offender, inmate Marko Willingham, tried to save him but was attacked by Lester.

Both Clark and Willingham were taken to the hospital. Clark was pronounced dead later that day.

Authorities have not provided an update regarding Willingham’s condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the GDC website, Lester is serving a life sentence for murder in Smith State Prison concerning an incident in Tift County in 2007.

In addition to his murder charges, Lester was charged with armed robbery, burglary and possessing a firearm while committing a crime.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own, and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months.”

Lester has been charged with assault and assault resulting in the death of an officer.

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘We want a permanent budget signed;’ TSA workers reacting to government extension The bill passed before the midnight deadline and President Biden signed it late Saturday night.

©2023 Cox Media Group