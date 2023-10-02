‘We want a permanent budget signed;’ TSA workers reacting to government extension

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The spending bill Congress recently passed will only fund the government through mid-November. The bill passed before the midnight deadline and President Biden signed it late Saturday night.

However, 90 Republicans in the House and nine Republicans in the Senate voted against the bill pushed by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Now some of them are threatening to oust him as punishment for backing the bipartisan measure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Things are running as normal at the security checkpoint inside the Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on Sunday. Passengers are getting ready to take off and TSA employees are working with pay.

That is something Aaron Barker who is the president of the American Federation for Government Employees Local 554 said is a good thing.

“Of course, we are happy that no one has to go without pay at least for the next 45 days. That is always a very good thing to not to have to worry about that,” said Barker.

TRENDING STORIES:

However, Barker said getting their federal paychecks almost came to screeching halt. That is because Congress waited until the very last minute to come to an agreement.

Congress passed a ‘Stop Gap’ Bill to avert a government shutdown less than two hours before 12:01 a.m. Sunday morning. The extension goes into mid-November.

Barker said thousands of federal workers are relieved, for now, but this could happen all over again next month.

“We want a permanent budget signed, not a continued resolution. So, the worry still looms. We just do not want the stress of worrying about is November 17 going to be another time when the government shuts down,” said Barker.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Gary McConnel flies in and out of Atlanta often.

“Probably about 150 days a year,” he said.

McConnel is also glad there is not going to be a federal shutdown for now. He is concerned if Congress cannot agree on a permanent solution. That will delay everything including travel, “If you’re early enough you’re fine but general boarding will cause a lot more pressure to get there a lot earlier.”

IN RELATED NEWS:

Metro area locals react to possible government shutdown The back and forth between chambers, and political figures, has some wondering if the government would actually shut down.

©2023 Cox Media Group