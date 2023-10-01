UTV accident claims life of 12-year-old boy, several others hospitalized, Troup deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old is dead and several others were hospitalized following a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) accident on Saturday.

Just after 6:30 p.m., the Troup County Sheriff’s Office along with other emergency responders, were called to a home on N. Stateline Road in Northern Troup County.

Officials said deputies were told there was a UTV accident involving several children who were seriously injured.

When authorities arrived, they found a total of four patients were injured including one with serious injuries.

Troup deputies said three of the patients were taken to a Columbus area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

A 12-year-old boy was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol has been called to investigate due to the serious nature of the accident.

Neither the 12-year-old nor the other children’s identities have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

