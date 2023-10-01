UTV accident claims life of 12-year-old boy, several others hospitalized, Troup deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old is dead and several others were hospitalized following a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) accident on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just after 6:30 p.m., the Troup County Sheriff’s Office along with other emergency responders, were called to a home on N. Stateline Road in Northern Troup County.
Officials said deputies were told there was a UTV accident involving several children who were seriously injured.
When authorities arrived, they found a total of four patients were injured including one with serious injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Cobb County high school band director passes away
- Police searching for ‘critically missing’ DeKalb woman who hasn’t been heard from since Friday
- 14-year-old shot, killed in DeKalb County neighborhood
Troup deputies said three of the patients were taken to a Columbus area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries
A 12-year-old boy was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The Georgia State Patrol has been called to investigate due to the serious nature of the accident.
Neither the 12-year-old nor the other children’s identities have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group