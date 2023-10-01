14-year-old shot, killed in DeKalb County neighborhood

LITHONIA, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old was shot and killed Saturday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. near Rock Chapel Road in Lithonia.

When Lithonia Police arrived they found a 14-year-old who had been shot.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Lithonia officials, the victim died on their way to a local hospital.

At this time, Lithonia detectives have announced they have several person(s) of interest and are conducting thorough interviews.

The teen’s identity has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Lithonia Police Department Det. Ward at 770-482-8947 or via email.

IN OTHER NEWS:

UGA takes down Auburn to win ‘deep-south’s’ oldest rivalry

©2023 Cox Media Group