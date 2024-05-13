Man shot, breaks ankle running to escape shooter in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man suffers multiple injuries during a shooting in Atlanta over the weekend.

On Saturday night, just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Gun Club Road.

Police arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in the leg.

Police said as he was running away from the shooting, he broke his ankle.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The victim told police he heard shots in the area and realized he had been shot.

He told police he did not see the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

