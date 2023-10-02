Heads, up drivers! There’s a new exit pattern from Ga. 400 to I-285 starting today

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — More changes are coming in the Transform I-285/Georgia 400 interchange construction project.

Starting Monday morning, there is a new traffic pattern for the area. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is driving the new pattern LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation worked over the weekend to finish the new pattern. Drivers who are taking Ga. 400 northbound to I-285 eastbound or westbound will now exit at Exit 4A/4B near the Glenridge Connector.

Drivers will now have to exit a mile sooner.

Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on the Transform I-285/Ga. 400 since it began back in Feb. 2017. The last major overhaul in the area happened in 1993.

GDOT officials said the project is designed to help reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety in the area for 4.3 miles on I-285 from west of Roswell Road to east of Ashford Dunwoody Road and 6.2 miles on Ga. 400 from Glenridge Connector to Spalding Drive.

Most of the major work on the project should be done by the end of the year, GDOT officials told Channel 2 earlier this year,

