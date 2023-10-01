Jimmy Carter celebrates 99th birthday quietly at home with family

PLAINS, Ga. — Georgia and the entire country are wishing former President Jimmy Carter a happy birthday.

Carter turned 99 years old today and celebrations are planned across the state.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was in Plains on Sunday where birthday celebrations are very low-key compared to years past.

In previous years there were drive-throughs of the president’s compound and he and his wife Rosalyn would smile and wave at folks as they drove through.

But this year there are no public celebrations scheduled.

Channel 2 Action News has been told that the Carters are at home with family for a quiet and private celebration.

Over at Maranatha Baptist Church where Carter used to teach Sunday school, his longtime friend Jan Williams told Elliot that everyone is so glad that he is celebrating his 99th birthday, especially seven months after the family announced he was going into home hospice care.

“Thank you, Mr. Jimmy. You made it to 99, and if you want to go for 100, I’m here with you,” Williams said.

