Cobb County gets nearly $8.5 million for road safety improvements

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County government announced Tuesday that it would receive $8.45 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support road safety improvements across the county.

According to the announcement, the funding comes from USDOT’s Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program, which is meant to help improve roadway safety in high-risk traffic corridors.

The county said it planned to use the funding to pay for the Multi-Corridor Safety Improvements Project.

As far as where the funds will be used, officials said the three areas they plan to address are Olive Springs Road, Pat Mell Road and Windy Hill Road.

All three of these traffic corridors were identified in a recent study by the county as having high concentrations of deadly and serious-injury crashes, the county said.

“Cobb residents depend on our roads for daily trips to work, school, and other essential activities. This grant will help make those trips safer,” Cobb County DOT Director Drew Raessler said in a statement. “I’m proud to advance this project, which reinforces our commitment to roadway safety.”

