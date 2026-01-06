Man set 3 public restrooms on fire at city parks, Canton police say

CANTON, Ga. — The Canton Police Department said a man is in custody after being accused of setting three public restrooms on fire at city parks.

According to the police department, Francisco Landrau Ferrer set the fires on Jan. 3 at Heritage Park and Etowah River Park.

Police said officers responding to the the scene at Heritage Park found trash cans in the restrooms had been set on fire, causing smoke damage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A similar scene was found at Etowah River Park, police said. One of the burnt trash cans was found near the gravel lot and another was found near a pavilion by the playground.

“In each case, trash cans inside the restrooms had been set on fire and smoke damage was present,” police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Cherokee County Fire Department responded to both incidents and confirmed there weren’t any active fires.

Police said all three fires allegedly set by Ferrer happened within about 30 minutes of each other.

Detectives were able to quickly link the incidents and identified Ferrer as the suspect, partially using security footage from park cameras, the police department said.

Ferrer was arrested on Jan. 5, according to officials, and charged with:

3 counts of arson, 1st degree

1 count of criminal trespass - damage

1 count of loitering and prowling

No one was injured from the fires at the city-owned restrooms, according to police.

“I want to commend our detectives for their quick and thorough work on this case. This kind of reckless, destructive behavior directly threatens the safety and quality of life in our community, and we will respond swiftly and seriously,” Police Chief Marty Ferrell said in a statement. “The City of Canton is a place where residents and families can feel safe in our parks and public spaces.”

Anyone who knows more about the incidents is encouraged to get in touch with the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group