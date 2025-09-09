Cobb County elementary school receives prestigious award for environmental conservation program

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Marietta Center for Advanced Academics in Cobb County has become the first elementary school in Georgia to receive the prestigious Ocean Guardianship Award.

The award, presented by representatives from the Georgia Aquarium and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, recognizes the school’s commitment to environmental conservation through its composting program.

“These kids are wonderful. They’re brilliant. It’s great to give them an opportunity to do some work they might think is only fit for adults,” said Lindsay Patterson from the Georgia Aquarium.

The composting initiative at the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics involves third and fourth graders collecting food scraps from the school cafeteria.

TRENDING STORIES:

These scraps, primarily fruits and vegetables, are decomposed into soil, which is then used to nourish the school’s garden.

Over the past year, the students have composted 200 pounds of scraps, significantly contributing to the growth of the garden.

This hands-on project is led by enthusiastic young students, including fourth grader Emilia Henderson, who expressed her love for ocean animals, especially turtles.

“I love all animals that are in the ocean, especially turtles,” Emilia said. “Last year, we did squid dissecting. It didn’t smell too good, but we still did it.”

Dr. Lindsay Elkins, an instructional coach at the school, shared the excitement of the students and staff.

“They’re over the moon. I’m over the moon. We’re so excited here,” Elkins said.

The recognition of the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics underscores the impact of educational programs that engage students in environmental stewardship from a young age.

As these young mad scientists continue their efforts, they set an example for schools across the state and beyond.

©2025 Cox Media Group