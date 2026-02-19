Cobb County drive-through court to open Monday

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County’s first of its kind drive-through court service is set to open Monday.

Not only is the drive-through service the first of its type in the county, officials said it’s the first of its kind in the state of Georgia.

Channel 2 Action News reported earlier this month when officials said the drive-through court option would help people pay fines and fees from citations faster.

The Cobb County State Courthouse clerk told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that over 100,000 people visited the courthouse last year.

When you factor in parking, security and time to get to a specific place to make payments, a lot of time has passed, the clerk said.

Enter the drive-through option, where Court Clerk Tahnicia Phillips said having a new option for those paying fees could help handle congestion in the building.

“We’re experiencing congested lobby’s courtrooms because of the increase in number of cases that the judges are hearing. We came together and through that we would try a pilot program to see if this would work,” Phillips said.

Starting Monday, Cobb County’s drive through court option will transform an old bank on Waddell Street SE in Marietta into a full program for paying citations related to traffic violations, probation fees and more.

“We’re going to start with limited services, payments of traffic citations, school bus violations, probation fees, fines and restitution. Attorneys will be able to drop off filings and other pleadings. They’ll be able to pick up certified copies,” Phillips said previously.

While the service officially opens Monday, there will also be a ribbon-cutting at the Court Clerk’s Office Express.

“Modern courts must meet people where they are,” Phillips, who developed the concept, said ahead of the program’s start. “The Clerk’s Office Express provides a faster, more convenient way for people to resolve their cases and get back to their day.”

©2026 Cox Media Group