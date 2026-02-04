Drive-thru court: Cobb to open new service to deal with surge in school bus citations, other cases

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County State Courthouse clerk says over 100,000 people visited the courthouse in 2025.

When you factor in parking, the security checkpoint and the time it takes to get to a specific location to make a payment, a good amount time has already passed.

Payments can be made online, but there are deadlines for those that many customers don’t meet. That’s just one issue the first drive-thru court service in Georgia, will help address in Cobb County.

“We’re experiencing congested lobby’s courtrooms because of the increase in number of cases that the judges are hearing. We came together and through that we would try a pilot program to see if this would work,” Cobb County State Court Clerk Tahnicia Phillips said.

An old bank on Waddell street SE in Marietta is being transformed into the drive-thru, which will provide limited court services. The pilot program will officially launch later this month.

“We’re going to start with limited services, payments of traffic citations, school bus violations, probation fees, fines and restitution. Attorneys will be able to drop off filings and other pleadings. They’ll be able to pick up certified copies,” Phillips said.

The one-stop shop will address a surge in cases at the State Court of Cobb County, where a significant number of school bus arm citations are also being processed. With even more camera’s installed on school buses in 2025, more people are getting caught violating the law.

Between August and December, the State Court of Cobb County said it collected over $1 million from school bus arm violations.

“That has caused an increase in the number of citations we’re processing. The number of payments we’re processing and the number of people that are coming to court,” Phillips said.

The space is equipped with computers, printers, scanners, credit card machines and more. Phillips says payments will be fairly quick.

If customers don’t have their case number, clerks can look it up. The public will be notified of the new service via court notices and online.

The grand opening is scheduled to take place Feb. 23.

