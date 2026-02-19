Rapper Lil Poppa found dead in Fulton County

ATLANTA — Rapper Lil Poppa was found dead in Fulton County on Wednesday. He was 25.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it is investigating Janarious ‘Lil Poppa’ Wheeler‘s death. The examiner’s initial report did not list where Wheeler died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

“At present, both the cause and manner of death are pending investigation,” a spokesperson said.

Wheeler grew up in Jacksonville and signed to Yo Gotti’s label in 2022, Billboard reports. Two of his albums made the Billboard 200 in his career.

Just last week, the Florida rapper released a new single “Out of Town Bae” and had been planning a birthday concert in New Orleans for next month.

