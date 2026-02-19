DeKalb man died a hero trying to rescue woman moments before train smashed car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Last week, Brent Davis, 38, died when a train smashed into his car after getting stuck on the tracks in DeKalb County.

But his family says he died a hero because he spent his final moments trying to get a woman out of the car.

His father, Stanley Davis, told Channel 2’s Cory James that his son called him minutes before the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“1:52 a.m. in the morning, and not panicky or anything and said, ‘Dad, I’m stuck on the train tracks. My car just stopped,’ and before I could say anything else, he said, ‘Let me call you back.’”

But he says he never got that call.

He says he doesn’t know why his son’s car stalled out on the tracks because the only recent issues were tires that needed to be replaced.

Investigators say Brent Davis was trying to get a woman out of the car when a CSX train crashed into the car near North Clarendon Avenue.

Stanley Davis says his son was a leader, a family man and one of six siblings. He says he’s not surprised that his son died a hero because he’s the type of person who always made sacrifices for others.

“This is something I know he would’ve did for anyone,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

They say they are not familiar with the woman who was in the car, but that she is in critical condition.

Overall, they hope Brent Davis will be remembered for the life he lived.

“I have no second thought on the decision you made because it was the right decision. Even if it meant sacrificing your own life, it was the right decision,” Stanley Davis said.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with the unexpected funeral costs.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group