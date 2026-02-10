1 dead, another injured after car hit by train in DeKalb County

SCOTTSDALE, Ga. — One person was killed and another hurt early Tuesday morning when a CSX train hit an occupied vehicle at a railroad crossing in DeKalb County, according to officials.

The collision happened just before 2 a.m. at the crossing near North Clarendon Avenue and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Scottsdale.

According to CSX, DeKalb County Public Safety crews responded quickly to the scene and found two people inside the car at the time of the crash.

DeKalb County police said a man who had been driving the vehicle died at the scene. A woman passenger was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Their identities have not been released.

Investigators said the vehicle was stopped on the tracks, and the driver was trying to help the woman get out of the vehicle before the train arrived.

CSX confirmed there were no injuries to the train crew.

In a statement, the company expressed condolences to those affected.

“CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident and will continue to support local law enforcement as they complete the investigation,” the statement read.

The incident remains under investigation.

