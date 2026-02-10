University of West Georgia student killed after disagreeing with man she knew

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives say a University of West Georgia student met up with someone she knew after a disagreement. Soon after, 19-year-old Lyric Farley was shot multiple times and killed.

Douglas County deputies say they were able to quickly make an arrest thanks to surveillance cameras and good-old-fashioned police work.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was in a Douglas County courtroom when David Powell, 20, went before a judge.

“Alright, Mr. Powell. You have been sworn in,” Chief Judge Cynthia Adams told the defendant as he stood with a concerned look on his face.

Powell learned he faces some very serious charges, including felony murder.

“By shooting her multiple times with a firearm,” Judge Adams said, reading from the warrant.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened behind the Dollar General store on Kings Highway on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say Farley and Powell had a personal relationship.

“Evidence obtained during the investigation indicates that the victim and the suspect met in the area following a disagreement. During that meeting, the victim was fatally shot,” Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference.

Deputies say there are cameras in the area. Detectives say they used that technology to arrest Powell about 12 hours later on Interstate 20.

In court, Powell looked as if he was in a reflective state as he learned that his life is about to change.

“Mr. Powell, those are the two warrants that have been taken out concerning you,” the judge told him.

Deputies have not released a motive. They say this is all still under investigation.

Powell is being held without bond until a bond hearing can be scheduled.

