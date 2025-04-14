Cobb County DA discusses changes to cases, programs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County district attorney is discussing the changes she is making as the county’s top prosecutor.

In the first 100 days as the first African American woman elected as Cobb County District Attorney, Sonya Allen has hit the ground running.

“We’ve restructured the pre-trial diversion program. We’ve had more community involvement,” Allen told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

When it comes to how cases are being handled, some old cases are being reviewed.

“We have chief deputies assist DA’s that are looking at cases with their units. They are not just waiting for their units to process cases. They are looking through the units and looking at the cases and trying to evaluate what cases may need to come forward sooner and quicker,” Allen said. “If it’s something that needs to come back at grand jury then that’s what we’ll do if it’s.”

Allen recently launched something new, a leadership academy. Prosecutors will attend monthly training.

There is even more on the horizon.

“We have a lot of retirees in Cobb that have retired and they want to provide their services looking at our cold cases. We’ve identified a number of cold cases to get started on,” Allen said.

