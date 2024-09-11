Cobb Commission seat ‘deemed vacant’ after electoral map changes ousts current commissioner

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — In a follow-up to a late August court decision, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners announced a commission seat was “deemed vacant” as a result of changes to the county’s electoral map.

Channel 2 Action News reported previously that on Aug. 27, the county commission moved to use a district map drawn by the Georgia General Assembly after losing their court battle to use a “home rule” drawn map instead.

As a result of the change of map, County Commissioner Jerica Richardson’s seat for Cobb County District 2 is open. The commissioners voted to inform Richardson of that fact on Tuesday.

The legislature-drawn map makes Richardson’s residence fall outside of the district line, invalidating her eligibility for the seat.

Richardson told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that she plans to appeal that decision.

According to the board of commissioners, the county has to give 10 days’ notice before the process of filling the seat begins.

