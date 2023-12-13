Cobb Co. School District investigated by U.S. Dept. of Education after discrimination complaint

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Education is now investigating the Cobb County School District for an alleged incident of discrimination.

“Hatred is on the rise,” Jeriene Bonner-Willis, president of the Cobb County NAACP said.

The exact school, date, and circumstances were not detailed in the investigation, but in October, a group of parents complained to the school board about anti-Muslim rhetoric at a local Cobb County school.

“Well, basically, that the children are being made fun of because of their religion and ethnicity,” President of the Cobb County Association of Educators, Jeff Hubbard told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the Cobb County School District wrote:

“We are aware of a single complaint at a single school about a reported anti-Muslim incident. All students in Cobb should feel safe and welcomed. We do not tolerate hate of any kind.”

“We need to educate ourselves and not be afraid that if there is a problem, to correct that problem,” Bonner-Willis said.

“We need to teach our children tolerance. We need to teach them to understand that just because a person may worship another religion or be of a different ethnicity or gender role, that they have feelings as well,” added Hubbard.

There is no word on when the investigation will be complete.

