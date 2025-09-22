Cobb 911 system upgrade integrates AI

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County 911 has integrated artificial intelligence into its emergency response system, enhancing dispatcher training and improving communication during emergencies.

The Next Generation 911 system allows calls to be delivered to the center faster and provides more accurate location information, streamlining the emergency response process.

“This new technology will help calls get delivered into the center faster. We get more accurate location information,” said Desmond Harris, community relations supervisor.

The AI feature can detect and translate multiple languages in real-time, including Spanish, Vietnamese and Portuguese, eliminating the need for a translator on a three-way call.

“Currently, if somebody speaks Spanish, Vietnamese, or Portuguese, they will transcribe what they are saying and when we speak back to them, it will translate what we are saying into their native language,” Harris explained.

Dispatchers can now access a caller’s camera to see the situation directly, providing them with a visual understanding of the emergency.

“They can allow us access to their camera, and we can see what’s going on right in front of them,” Harris said.

The system also allows callers to communicate discreetly with dispatchers for their safety, using silent chatting without notifications or rings.

Police officers on patrol and the Real Time Crime Center have access to the video feature, further enhancing situational awareness during emergencies.

