Cobb 911 system to get ‘major technology upgrades’

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications announced it was making major technology upgrades, becoming the largest emergency communications center in the United States to use the Carbyne APEX platform.

Upgrades include the transition to Next Generation 911 (NG911) which will use AT&T’s Emergency Services Internet-Protocol Network (ESInet) and the Carbyne APEX call-handling platform.

Officials said these advancements are set to improve emergency response times and communication efficiency.

“These upgrades represent a major step forward in how we serve our community,” Melissa Alterio, Director of the Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications, said.

The new system also allows callers to stream video directly to 911 professionals, providing real-time visual information from the scene of an incident.

This feature is expected to enhance situational awareness for responders.

Cobb County DEC said the system offers real-time translation capabilities for non-English speaking callers, helping to overcome language barriers during emergencies.

AT&T ESInet provides a secure, IP-based infrastructure that replaces legacy analog systems, offering more accurate caller location and enhanced routing of emergency calls.

It also increases system resiliency, reducing the risk of service disruptions.

Carbyne APEX, a cloud-based platform, integrates artificial intelligence to maximize responder efficiency. The new system’s AI-powered features include translation, transcription and dispatcher-directed live video and messaging functions.

During an active call, call-takers can send a text message to the caller, enabling enhanced location sharing and live video streaming from the caller’s phone.

