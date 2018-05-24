0 CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Marietta officer saves choking baby

MARIETTA, Ga. - A local family is calling a police officer a hero after he saved a baby’s life.

The officer’s body camera captured the rescue.

The officer told Channel 2’s Cobb County bureau chief Chris Jose that it was three minutes of terror followed by a whole lot of joy.

When Marietta Officer Nick St. Onge arrived at the scene, the baby wasn’t breathing and appeared lifeless.

With his body camera turned on, St. Onge quickly began performing CPR on the infant.

“She just had a bottle. That’s all she had,” the baby’s grandmother, Kianna Dorsey, tells the officer in the video.

“Child appears to be choking. Approximately 2 months old,” St. Onge tells dispatch.

St. Onge remains calm as Dorsey paces back and forth.

The five-year police veteran and Marine told Jose he’s trained for emergencies like that.

“We prepare for those moments where people’s worlds turn to chaos, and they need to call for help,” he said.

St. Onge says he recently took a CPR training class in February. He told Jose his nine years as a Marine helped with his focus, along with having his own children.

“I knew pretty much from the get-go I would be the first one on the scene,” he said.

After two minutes of back blows and compressions, the baby began to cry.

“There we go. Come on, baby. Come on,” St. Onge says in the video.

Fire department paramedics arrived a few minutes later.

Dorsey told first responders the baby stopped breathing after she was bottle-fed.

She told Jose by phone that St. Onge is the family’s hero.

But St. Onge says he’s not a hero.

“I’m just the guy who showed up to do what he had to do,” he said.

The baby is back home from the hospital.

Police Chief Dan Flynn commended the officer's ability to save the child's life.

