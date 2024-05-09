‘The car was on top of me:’ Bodycam footage shows suspected DUI driver crash into Cobb home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — New bodycam video shows the moment a suspected drunk driver crashed into two Cobb County homes after a high-speed chase with officers, destroying the kitchen and a bedroom in one of the homes.

Cobb police said just after 2:30 a.m. on Apil 12, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Baker Road at its intersection with Jacobean Road.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. Friday along Alaspair Lane, just off Baker Road. Luckily, nobody was seriously hurt.

The video showed the initial chase before officers arrived on Alaspair Lane. While searching for the driver, they found that he crashed into a room with a man inside.

“I was laying there and the car was on top of me sir,” the man told officers.

A short time later, police arrested 19-year-old Benedicto Morales of Jefferson.

Morales is being charged with eluding a police officer, DUI, reckless driving and more.

Cathy Reado had just gone into her kitchen for a glass of water and returned to her bedroom.

“When I got to the door of my room, boom!” she told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims. “I thought it was the weather, then again I thought maybe it was a tree.”

But, she smelled gasoline. She yelled for everyone to get up.

“And that’s when I looked in my kitchen and the vehicle was in my kitchen.”

