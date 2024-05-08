19-year-old NC murder suspect barricades himself inside Cobb County home, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A teen wanted for a North Carolina murder was found hiding in a Cobb County home, according to police.

On April 15, police in Greenville, N.C. were called to the area of West 3rd Street and White Street.

Officers found Jahsijah Montejah Jahson, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound in the yard of a home on W. 3rd Street. He died at the scene.

Greeneville officers began searching for suspects connected to the homicide.

Two days later, police arrested Zy’quan Malik Johnson, of Walstonburg, in Rocky Mount for his involvement.

Detectives then began looking for a second suspect, identified as Jah’Quore Connor, 19, of Farmville.

Early morning Wednesday, with the help of North Carolina authorities, Marietta police, and Cobb County police, Connor was arrested.

Officials said he barricaded himself in a home in Marietta.

No other details were released.

