Burglar targeted school before breaking into Cobb homes, stealing house key, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man is in jail after being involved in at least six burglaries, including breaking into an elementary school.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that Jourdan Brooks was out on bond for three burglaries when Cobb County police arrested him for three more.

Investigators say the string of burglaries started at Chalker Elementary School where police say he threw a brick through a door, but did not steal anything.

“I didn’t know he had gone into a school before he came over here, so he is obviously wandering around our neighborhoods,“ homeowner Debbie Evans said.

Evans says she came home to find her home ransacked. She says the burglar, who police identified as Brooks, stole some coins and a key to her house.

“To get out my front door, he needed a key, so he walked away with my door key. That was very alarming,” she said.

Police say Brooks was no stranger to them by the time he targeted Chalker Elementary School and two other homes.

Evans said she quickly changed the locks to her home and is in the process of buying an alarm system.

