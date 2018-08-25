BREAKING: Man arrested for stabbing 2, killing woman in Cobb, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Cobb County, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Officers responded to an audible alarm in the 2000 block of Wood Meadows Drive early Saturday morning, Cobb police spokeswoman Sarah O’Hara told Channel 2.
The officers said they found the home had been forcibly entered, and they found the body of a woman who had been stabbed and a male victim with a stab wound, O’Hara said. The man was taken to a hospital, and his condition has not been provided.
They also found and arrested a male suspect, O’Hara confirmed.
She said police believe the two victims knew the suspect. Neither the suspect’s nor the victims’ names have been released.
No other details have been released.
This story was written by Zachary Hansen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
