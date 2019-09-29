BREAKING: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Kennesaw Sunday night.
Agents are en route to the scene.
The GBI has been requested by Kennesaw Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. We are gathering details and agents are en route. pic.twitter.com/LXl6x9jpBq— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2019
It's unclear if any officers are shot.
We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to learn more about this developing story.
