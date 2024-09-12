Braves pitcher Chris Sale nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Braves pitcher Chris Sale has been named a nominee for Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award.

The award honors one player each year who has shown extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions.

Each team nominates one player who exemplifies Clemente’s character.

In each month of the 2024 season, Sale has hosted a group of Braves fans as special guests in the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s Community Clubhouse. In 2024, Sale has welcomed families from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Children’s Miracle Network, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, and Camp Sunshine, according to a news release.

Then, on Memorial Day, Sale hosted families from a nonprofit that focuses on providing bereavement resources to families who lost a military family member.

On the field, Sale has been excellent in his first year with the Braves after coming over from the Boston Red Sox. Sale leads the MLB with a 2.38 earned run average.

In 1972, Clemente died in a plane crash he had charted to take relief goods to survivors of a massive earthquake in Nicaragua. Now, each year the MLB continues to honor his legacy.

The winner will be honored at the 2024 World Series.

