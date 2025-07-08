Boy reunited with firefighters who saved his life after Cobb Co. crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — At Fire Station 14 in Cobb County, there was a heartfelt reunion between firefighters and a young boy hurt in a car crash months ago.

Evan Davis, 10, was severely injured back on March 18. A driver crashed into the side of his family’s car on Canton Road and Hawkins Store Road while they were on the way to soccer practice.

His mom, Robyn Davis, told Channel 2’s Cory James that her son was in a medically induced coma. “He was lying in the bed for weeks without his eyes even opening, and all we could do is pray.”

Those prayers were answered, according to Robyn. She said Evan has defied all odds.

Evan told Channel 2 Action News Monday that while he was in the hospital, he would say to himself, “I am brave, I am fierce, I’m strong and I never ever give up.”

Lieutenant Logan Dean with the Cobb County Fire Department was touched to see Evan’s progress. He remembers showing up to the scene and later riding in the back of the ambulance with him shortly after the accident.

“We were starting IVs, we were trying to secure his injuries as best as we could,” said Dean.

Dean added that witnessing all that Evan has overcome is also encouraging for younger firefighters. Dean said the reunion shows them “what they do works.”

Evan is now completing rehab through Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and is expected to finish by the end of July.

