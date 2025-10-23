Bond denied for man accused in Cobb motel shooting that killed baby

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge denied bond on Thursday for one man accused in the shooting death of a baby last month.

Camron Harris is facing two charges, including tampering with evidence. He’s now being held without bond.

On Sept. 23, shots rang out at the Budgetel Inn off Circle 75 Parkway near the Battery in Cobb County. One of those shots hit and killed a 9-month-old girl, later identified as Aziah Millieon McDougal. A GoFundMe has been set up to help her family.

Six people, including Harris, were indicted in the shooting earlier this week.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the indictment against Ladarrius Brown, Noah Martin, Jayvian Young, Camron Harris and Anthony Smith. Court records also show Nateemah Ware is charged.

According to the indictment, Brown, Martin and Young all face two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm charges.

Young, Smith and Harris are also charged with tampering with evidence. Harris faces an additional charge of making a false statement.

The only charge list on the indictment for Ware is hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

