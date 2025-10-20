6 indicted in connection to baby girl’s shooting death at Cobb County motel

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury indicted five men in connection to a shooting that killed a 9-month-old girl at a Cobb County motel.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the indictment against Ladarrius Brown, Noah Martin, Jayvian Young, Camron Harris, Nateemah Ware and Anthony Smith.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sept. 23, shots rang out at the Budgetel Inn off Circle 75 Parkway near the Battery in Cobb County. One of those shots hit and killed a 9-month-old girl, later identified as Aziah Millieon McDougal. A GoFundMe has been set up to help her family.

According to the indictment, Brown, Martin and Young all face two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm charges.

Young, Smith and Harris are also charged with tampering with evidence. Harris faces an additional charge of making a false statement.

The only charge list on the indictment for Ware is hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell previously reported that Brown was on probation at the time of the shooting.

According to arrest warrants, police say Young and Brown pulled out guns on each other. Harris is then accused of concealing Brown’s gun, lying to detectives to prevent them from finding it.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group