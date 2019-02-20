MARIETTA, Ga. - Body camera video captured the moment a Marietta police officer saved a father who was shot and left to die in a parking lot.
Officer Joseph Jenkins heard the call over the radio and rushed to the scene.
"I knew that urgency of the call and decided to respond," the officer told Channel 2's Chris Jose. "You never know. Sometimes these scenes turn rapidly."
The man had been robbed, shot and left for dead in a parking lot and was bleeding out when Jenkins arrived at the scene.
Jenkins used his training from the Marines to create a tourniquet that helped save the man's life.
