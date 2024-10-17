Big Lots shutting the doors on dozens more stores, including some in metro Atlanta

KENNESAW, Ga. — Discount retailer Big Lots has announced that dozens more stores will soon be closing down, some of which are in metro Atlanta.

The Columbus, Ohio-headquartered company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month.

On Friday, the company submitted a court filing listing 56 stores they would be closing.

The stores on Market Square in Cartersville and Wade Green Road in Kennesaw are the only stores in Georgia that made the list.

Big Lots cited high inflation and interest rates as the reason for filing, saying that consumers are not buying as many home and seasonal products, two categories that the company invests in, The Associated Press reported.

At the end of last year, there were almost 1,400 Big Lots in 48 states, the AP reported.

Some of the stores previously listed as closing have already closed, while some remain open.

There is no timeline for when these stores will shut their doors.

