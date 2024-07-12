Atlanta United breaks ground on $23 million training ground expansion in Marietta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta United has officially started a major renovation and expansion project at its training ground in Cobb County.

Channel 2 Action News first reported in April about the $23 million project to upgrade the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground off Franklin Gateway in Marietta.

On Friday, Atlanta United officials put the shovels in the ground to get to work.

“We are thrilled to break ground on the expansion of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground,” Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey said. “This is the next step in our commitment to developing top-tier talent, while providing world-class facilities for our current players and future generations of Atlanta United players.”

Atlanta United first opened $60 million state-of-the-art facility back in 2017.

Officials say the training ground will expand to 50,000 square feet, including dedicated areas for its Academy staff. The project will add a gym, locker room and office space for ATL UTD 2 and the club’s five Academy teams.

There will also be a classroom for the club’s educational staff and Atlanta International School for youth players trying to get their diplomas.

It’s not just the players and staff that will see upgrades. Atlanta United will also have dedicated areas for media with two digital content studios, news conference room and a podcast and E-sports studio.

The Atlanta United expansion isn’t the only major soccer construction project currently underway. On Monday, U.S. Soccer broke ground on its new headquarters and training facility in Fayette County.

