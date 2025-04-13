Atlanta Braves’ Spencer Strider to feature local bands on vinyl record giveaway at Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider has curated the music for a vinyl record giveaway at an upcoming Braves home game at Truist Park.

The first 15,000 fans at the game against the White Sox on August 19 will receive a 7-inch vinyl record featuring music from one of three Georgia bands.

The “Spencer Strider Volume 2″ records will include music from the musical acts Honeyknife, Bea Porges, and Flat Tired.

The bands will also perform on the Georgia Power pavilion stage in The Battery after the game, with Strider hosting.

This is the second year in a row that Strider has selected three Georgia bands for the vinyl night giveaway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group