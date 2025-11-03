Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson wins third Gold Glove Award of his career

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson has been awarded the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, marking his first win as a Brave and the third of his MLB career.

Olson, 31, played in all 162 games for the Braves this season, leading major-league first basemen in fielding run value and defensive runs saved.

Olson led the majors with 1,429 innings played in the infield and committed just five errors, achieving a .996 fielding percentage that tied his career-best.

He also turned nine double plays from first base, the most in the National League and second-most in MLB.

An Atlanta native, Olson has played the most innings among all infielders since his first full season in 2018.

His fielding percentage of .995 since 2018 ranks third among MLB infielders with at least 900 appearances.

In addition to the Gold Glove, Olson was an All-Star in the 2025 Midsummer Classic and competed in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby twice.

Olson is only the second Braves first baseman to win a Gold Glove, joining Freddie Freeman who won in 2018.

The Braves have won Gold Gloves in five of the last six seasons, totaling 16 in the last 14 years and 41 since 1992.

