Albies, Olson homers, Elder’s strong outing lead the Braves to a 4-1 win over the Cubs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson homered and Bryce Elder had his fourth straight strong outing as the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Monday night.

The Cubs, who lead the NL wild-card race, lost for the fourth time in five games.

Olson went 2 for 4 and hit his 23rd home run of the season in the eighth inning.

Elder (7-9) pitched one-run ball for 6 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out six, walked one and allowed five hits. He has allowed four earned runs in his last four starts over 26 1/3 innings.

Tyler Kinley worked a perfect eighth for his 13th straight scoreless appearance for the Braves. Rasiel Iglesias pitched the ninth inning and earned his 25th save.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga (9-7) gave up three runs in the first inning before settling down. He retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced and was lifted after six innings. He gave up five hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

The Cubs scored in the seventh when Matt Shaw’s sacrifice fly to center scored Nico Hoerner.

Albies’ solo homer came with two outs in the first inning. Ha-Seong Kim followed with a single and scored on rookie Drake Baldwin’s double. Ronald Acuña Jr. singled home Baldwin, giving the Braves a 3-0 lead and ending his career-worst 0-for-25 drought.

Key moment

The Cubs finally threatened Elder in the seventh with runners at second and third and one out, but Johnson retired Shaw and Reese McGuire to keep the score 3-1.

Key stat

Elder’s last two starts have been against the Cubs. He gave up just one earned run in 13 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

Up next

Cubs RHP Cade Horton (9-4, 2.78) will face Braves RHP Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.97) Tuesday in the second game of the three-game series.

