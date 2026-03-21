7-year-old’s quick actions help save Cobb family from fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 7-year-old is being called a hero after his quick thinking helped prevent serious damage to his family’s home.

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According to Cobb County officials, Mordecai was outside with his family when he went back inside the house and noticed flames in the kitchen.

Officials say he immediately ran back outside, alerted his family, and made sure someone called 911.

Thanks to his actions, the fire was addressed before it could cause significant damage to the home.

County leaders say Mordecai may have picked up some of his safety awareness from the Cobb County Safety Village.

They’re now praising him for stepping up in a critical moment.

“Great job, Mordecai, you’re a true hero,” the department said.

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