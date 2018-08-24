Several lanes of I-75 closed as crews respond to crash

COBB COUNTy, Ga. - At least four lanes of I-75 southbound in Cobb County are blocked due to a crash, officials said.
The accident happened near the 120 Loop and South Marietta Parkway.
DOT cameras showed several emergency vehicles. Only one lane appears to be open.
Triple Team Traffic is reporting heavy delays in the area.
NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene to gather details for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Cobb Co.: Crash: I-75/sb at past the S. 120 Loop; (exit 263); only the right lane is open; heavy delays; use 41; https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC; #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/BazNnJRRwj— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) August 24, 2018
