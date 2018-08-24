  • Several lanes of I-75 closed as crews respond to crash

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTy, Ga. - At least four lanes of I-75 southbound in Cobb County are blocked due to a crash, officials said. 

    The accident happened near the 120 Loop and South Marietta Parkway. 

    DOT cameras showed several emergency vehicles. Only one lane appears to be open. 

    Triple Team Traffic is reporting heavy delays in the area.

    NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene to gather details for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories