3 suspects arrested after armed robbery in Cobb leads to their arrest in DeKalb County

COBB COUNTY — Three people were arrested last week after an armed robbery attempt in Cobb County.

The Marietta Police Department said on Thursday, March 6 at 1 p.m., an armed man entered a cell phone repair business located at 270 Cobb Parkway South.

The suspect, 45-year-old Brice Cope of Pooler, Georgia pointed a loaded handgun at the business owner and demanded cash and a number of cell phones.

The owner cooperated and was ordered back into a storage room. Cope blocked the doorway and told the victim to stay inside while he left the business.

Police say Cope did not act alone as two accomplishes remained outside of the business; they have been identified as 43-year-old Detrick Johnson of Ellenwood and 33-year-old Jasmine Latta of Fairburn.

Officers responded to the scene to investigate and identify the vehicle the suspects used in the robbery. Law enforcement officials tracked the vehicle to Decatur where the Dekalb County Police Department got involved with the search.

Within hours of their search, DCPD had the suspects in custody.

Cope is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping, while Johnson and Latta are facing armed robbery charges.

