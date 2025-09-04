3 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-20 during Wednesday morning rush hour

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 Eastbound on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8:09 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol Trooper was dispatched to a crash near Thornton Road.

The Trooper reported that a Volkswagen Jetta hit the back of a Toyota Camry. A Jeep Renegade then rear-ended the Jetta, pushing it and the Camry into a tractor-trailer.

That collision then pushed the first tractor-trailer into another tractor-trailer. The crash caused the interstate to be shut down for about two hours.

Two people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and one person was taken to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center.

