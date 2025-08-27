2 Cobb cadets recall rescuing mother and daughter after crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers, who are cadets with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, recently rescued a mother and baby from a car crash.

Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the teens about their actions that day.

Cobb County Sheriff’s cadets train for all kinds of situations.

And for those two cadets, the skills kicked in when they least expected it.

“We just heard a loud bang and then all of a sudden, a car speeding past us,” Cadet Capt. Aiden DeCastro said.

Earlier this month, on their way home from dinner, the cadets knew they had to act fast when two cars crashed on Macland Road.

“One slammed into a sign and then there’s just a baby seat in the middle of the road,” DeCastro said.

An injured mother was with her baby in one of the cars.

“She couldn’t walk, and she had a struggle at breathing,” Field Training Officer Cadet Alexander Rodas said.

“There was a baby that was hysterically crying and screaming,” DeCastro said. “As soon as the baby was put in my arms, she just stopped crying completely.”

Rodas carried the mother to safety.

“I told her to control her breathing. Everything’s going to be alright,” he said.

“We noticed that there was an oil leak, so we instructed everyone to go to the curb,” DeCastro said.

They called 911 and everyone made it out OK.

“I wouldn’t be able to help as much as I did if I did not have the knowledge that I was given by our mentors,” DeCastro said.

" I want to thank the cadet program for helping me build discipline and my parents for always telling me to always help people," Rodas said.

After high school, Rodas wants to become a sheriff’s deputy. DeCastro wants to stay in law enforcement as well.

