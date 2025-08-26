Cracker Barrel announces it is ditching new logo after customer backlash

ATLANTA — As the old adage goes, the customer is always right.

Following a massive amount of backlash over its new logo, Cracker Barrel says it will keep its old logo going forward.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have,” the company wrote in a statement to its Facebook page. “Our new logo is going away, and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.”

Cracker Barrel took heat last week when it announced a simplified logo featuring only the chain’s name. Gone was the picture of an older man in overalls leaning against a barrel. The words “Old Country Store” were also removed.

The change was part of a wider rebrand, which has seen Cracker Barrel update its cluttered, antique-filled restaurants with lighter paint and modern furniture.

Many on social media, including Donald Trump Jr., criticized the new logo, with some threatening to boycott unless it was changed back. Sensing an opening, the rival chain Steak n’ Shake called the new logo “a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers.”

“Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away,” Steak n’ Shake said in a statement on X.

Cracker Barrel shares dropped more than 10% since the new logo was introduced on Aug. 18.

